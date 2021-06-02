KCR Community Resources plants vegetables outside of its office to help give fresh food to families in need. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)

KCR Community Resources plants vegetables outside of its office to help give fresh food to families in need. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)

Kelowna organizations partner to plant garden, give vegetables to families in need

The Community Care Garden project aims to strengthen food security and beautify downtown

KCR Community Resources and Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society are partnering to strengthen food security, build food literacy and beautify downtown Kelowna through the community care garden project.

On Tuesday, volunteers from both organizations were on hand to help plant tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, zucchini, carrots, kale, various greens and more in the 14 raised garden beds that will grow over 250 pounds of food to be distributed to vulnerable families.

Volunteers were taught how to garden by an experienced volunteer gardening teacher, Dianne Bondaroff.

The garden beds are adjacent to both organizations’ offices at Leon Avenue and Bertram Street and will be tended by volunteers throughout the summer and early fall, with weekly fresh food deliveries being made by KCR’s community outreach team.

“We had a bumper crop last year and were able to deliver over 145 bags of fresh veggies to vulnerable families and individuals, who felt nourished on all levels, especially during such a time of crisis,” said Ellen Boelcke, KCR’s executive director.

“We have learned a few lessons about what grows well and so Diane Bonderoff, the head community gardener, has tweaked the plantings this year to grow even more veggies that can be distributed.”

The project was the idea of Paul Zuurbier, executive director of Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society, who had been wanting to offer a program around food literacy for immigrant families who may not be aware of what vegetables are available in the Central Okanagan and how to use them and so when he recognized the food security concerns raised through the pandemic, he thought is was a great way to address both of these issues.

Twenty-four volunteers quickly stepped up to build the planters last year and also to plant, maintain and harvest the crops, committing 144 hours of their time.

Also new to the Garden is the support of FortisBC, who came on board to proudly sponsor the initiative.

READ MORE: West Kelowna winery launches new art exhibit to celebrate Indigenous artists

READ MORE: More COVID-19 vaccine clinics come to Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

twitter.com

Community

Previous story
Loaded gun discovered in Vernon RCMP traffic stop
Next story
Boy becomes social media star with adorable ads for parents’ Penticton grocery store

Just Posted

Police, fire and ambulance responded to a pedestrian struck June 2, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Struck pedestrian taken to Vernon hospital

Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle came in after 1:30 p.m.

Lorence Williams is charged with second-degree murder. (Contributed)
Kelowna man charged with murder following Rutland death

Lorence Earl Williams, subject of a brief manhunt this week, charged with second-degree murder

The Downtown Vernon Association’s Sunshine Festival evolved into a one-day COVID-friendly festival set to run Saturday June 19. (Morning Star file)
Vernon to celebrate sunshine with one-day modified festival

Sunshine Day a nod to pre-pandemic festival of years past

Birthday girl Lexi Theissen celebrates her ninth birthday with her friends Jeffery Brown and Ryder Hornhardt at Atlantis Waterslides’ opening weekend Sunday afternoon. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)
Vernon’s waterslides eye Canada Day opening

COVID-19 restrictions remain in place as directed by provincial health orders

WFN chief Christopher Derickson speaks to media at grand reopening of Sənsisyustən House of Learning in September 2019. (Contributed by WFN)
Derickson: Dark history or present reality

Westbank First Nation Chief Christopher Derickson on Kamloops Residential School discovery

One step to making your home FireSmart is to choose non-combustible roofing like asphalt shingles or slate. (Kelowna Fire Department/City of Kelowna)
VIDEO: Prepare your home for wildfires before they come

“Don’t expect that a wildfire starts today and you’ll have your house fire-proof tomorrow.”

Vancouver Canucks players wore rainbow-coloured jerseys and matching Pride tape on their sticks for a game at Rogers Arena in 2018. (Vancouver Canucks photo/Twitter)
Task force shares ideas to help Canadian sports associations be more LGBTQ-inclusive

Canada’s Sport Inclusion Task Force launces website during Pride Month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

After 800 visitors were granted partial stays at BC Parks this summer in error, the ministry responsible is now saying sorry. (Black Press Media files)
BC Parks’ system grants 800 campsite bookings against provincial policy

The online portal granted numerous 1-night stays at campgrounds this August long weekend

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Salmon Arm RCMP vehicle. (File photo)
Young suspect in Blind Bay vandalism turned in to Salmon Arm RCMP

Police investigating other incidents involving suspect

B.C. Forests Minister Katrine Conroy describes overhaul of forest policy to redistribute Crown timber cutting rights, B.C. legislature, June 1, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Redistributing B.C. forest licences a long-term project, Horgan says

$2.5 million payment to Interior first nation a ‘template’

Steven Gallagher, 28, will appear via video for a bail hearing Tuesday, June 2 after being arrested in connection to arson at an Oliver pharmacy. (RCMP photo)
Oliver RCMP arrest man connected to late-night pharmacy arson

Steven Gallagher, 28, will appear via video for a bail hearing June 2

(Contributed)
Summer art exhibit turning Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue into site of AR artwork

Local artists who work with 2D digital art, animation and music are participating in the augmented reality project

Most Read