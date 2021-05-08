Kelowna OK Tire closed due to COVID-19 exposure

The business will remain closed until May 11

A Kelowna OK Tire auto shop located on Dilworth Drive was closed on Friday (May 7) due to a COVID-19 exposure, according to Interior Health (IH).

The business will remain closed until May 11. No details were provided regarding who or how many people were exposed to the virus.

On the day that the business was closed, 38 new cases of the virus were recorded in the IH region, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 11,287, with 135 deaths.

The health authority also announced on Friday that more than 335,000 vaccines have been administered throughout the Interior.

“Across Interior Health, hundreds of people attending their appointments at immunization clinics every day and emerging with a dose of vaccine that will protect them from serious illness or death by COVID-19,” said Susan Brown, the IH president and CEO.

