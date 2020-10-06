A Kelowna registered nurse has been suspended for his failure to adhere to proper infection control practices. (Darko Stojanovic - Pixabay)

Kelowna nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals said the nurse failed to adhere to science-based infection control practices

A Kelowna nurse has been suspended by the British Columbia College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP).

According to a notice posted online, an inquiry panel approved a consent agreement between the BCCNP and Dale Henly to correct practice issues he had that occurred in March 2020, which were related to Henly’s failure to adhere to science-based infection control practices.

The college added he also made inappropriate comments concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henly voluntarily agreed to a four-week suspension of his certificate of registration. He has also agreed to limit his practice for up to 24 months, including being restricted to working for one employer in a group-based clinic instead of an unsupervised home-care context, not being the sole registered nurse (RN) on duty, not having supervision over students or new hires, undergoing a period of oversight in the workplace, and developing a learning plan related to best practices for infection control and client communication.

“The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” the BCCNP said in the notice.

This isn’t the first time the college has posted a notice about Henly.

In 2018, he was reprimanded and placed under six-month supervision for, “repeatedly endorsing and recommending alternative websites and treatment to patients that were not approved by Interior Health Authority.”

Other issues the college found included conduct issues with the way Henly communicated with his colleagues.

READ: Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

