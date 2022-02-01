(Photo/City of Kelowna)

Kelowna North End Neighbourhood Plan needs your vision

The second phase of the plan is now underway

The city wants residents to share their ideas for the North End Neighbourhood Plan (NENP)

Last fall residents had the opportunity to provide early input during Phase 1. A community liaison committee was established to help support overall public engagement, and extensive research resulted in a comprehensive background report. Phase 2 of the plan aims to identify the community’s priorities for the future of the north end.

“In the early planning stages, we really want to hear what residents, workers, business owners and others want to see in the area,” said James Moore, long-range policy planning manager, City of Kelowna. “What’s needed? What are the neighbourhood’s strengths and how do we build on those strengths? How do we manage any weaknesses? Through those conversations, a vision is established.”

The north end is currently home to a mix of residential, industrial, commercial and recreational uses, but those uses change over time. A neighbourhood plan will help guide changes intentionally and ensure the neighbourhood retains or gains desired characteristics. Public input, vision and objectives are expected to be put before council this spring. The final plan is set for completion in 2023.

Residents can complete a north end visioning survey and ask questions at Get Involved. Surveys will be open until Feb. 28.

Holar Developments is managing redevelopment of the former Tolko Mill Site. The company is conducting a separate, but complementary public engagement process which will take overall direction from the NENP. For more details about the Tolko site development planning process and engagement opportunities, visit kelownamillsite.ca.

Read More: Public to get say on redevelopment of Kelowna’s Tolko mill site

