Mission Group Rentals Ltd. got the OK from Kelowna city councillors to move forward with its mixed-use purpose-build rental apartment building for West Avenue in Pandosy in June, 2019. (Mission Group)

Kelowna ninth most expensive city for rent in Canada, report says

The average roommate needs to earn almost $20 per hour to afford rent

Kelowna’s average rent prices for a two bedroom property has increased 3.3 per cent to $1,878 since July, according to a recent report.

This places Kelowna ninth out of 37 cities in Canada on a list of the most expensive places to live; only Vancouver (first place) and Burnaby (fifth place) surpassed Kelowna as the other most expensive B.C. cities for renting, according to Rentals.ca’s August National Rent report.

According to the researchers, the rise of rent is harming middle class and low-income renters.

“This means the people who can least afford an increase in their monthly housing costs are the ones being subjected to the highest rent inflation,” president of Bullpen Research and Consulting Ben Myers said.

READ MORE: Real estate consultants predict renting in Kelowna will get easier

If two Kelowna residents split the cost of an average rental unit, listed at $1,878, each roommate would pay $939.

Adhering to the national rule-of-thumb that rent is 30 per cent of an inhabitant’s income; this would mean that each roommate makes $3,130 per month.

Per hour, each roommate would need to make $19.56 and work 40 hours a week to afford the average rent price in Kelowna.

Average B.C. rent has increased a collective five per cent in June and July, bringing the provincial average to $1,889.

However, there may be a silver lining to the most recent report — it stated:

“As more than 250,000 new housing units are added to the Canadian market, the rent growth experienced since early 2018 should slow down. This is near the highest level of construction in the country in over 25 years.”

The National Rent Report charts and analyzes national, provincial and municipal monthly and quarterly rental rates and market trends across all listings on Rentals.ca for Canada.

The figures represent the actual rents a potential tenant would encounter when seeking to rent an apartment, according to Rentals.ca

READ MORE: Fuhr, Gray weigh-in on Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin ethics violation

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Philadelphia gunman identified after hourslong standoff

Just Posted

Fuhr, Gray weigh-in on Trudeau’s SNC-Lavalin ethics violation

‘As the prime minister said, the buck stops with him’: MP Stephen Fuhr

League adds Kelowna Chiefs’ late owner’s initals to helmets

Grant Sheridan died July 28 and is the honoured by Kootenay International Junior Hockey League

More video surveillance approved for Westbank Lions Community Centre

West Kelowna city council plans to expand safety and security in the area

VIDEO: Corvette stuck beneath semi-truck in downtown Kelowna

The lane has been re-opened and traffic is moving again

Rates revealed for new West Kelowna sports dome

The new Multi Sport Dome is scheduled to open in October

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Big construction projects to drive big migration to B.C. in 2020

Forestry, housing to slow growth, says credit union forecast

Trudeau should apologize for violation of ethics code: Philpott

Independent MP Jane Philpott says she took a stand based on principle over SNC-Lavalin controversy

Humboldt survivors featured in documentary want to make their ‘angels’ proud

‘Humboldt: The New Season’ to air Thursday, Aug. 15, on CBC

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A lot of sun and a little smoke

Your weather report for Thursday, August 15th, 2019.

Jail sentence for South Okanagan man with over 68,000 child porn images

Judge Gregory Koturbash handed Gordon Thomas Smith a two year jail sentence

Future South OKanagan brewery to be a family destination

Owners proposing brewery on KVR Trail assure residents that it will go with the area’s aesthetics

Defence minister asks watchdog to investigate racism in the military

Concerns have increased in the wake of reports about right-wing groups recruiting service members

Vernon beauty crowned Miss Royalty International 2020

Samantha Sewell wins 10th title

Most Read