Kelowna nightclub manager in the race for mayor

David Habib, manager of the Liquid Zoo, entered the race for mayor on Sept. 9

Well-known business man and manager of Kelowna’s popular nightclub, the Liquid Zoo, David Habib, is entering the race for Mayor of Kelowna.

Habib officially registered on Friday, Sept. 9, the fifth candidate vying to be Mayor of Kelowna.

Tom Dyas, Glendon Smedley, Silverado Socrates, and current mayor Colin Basran, seeking a third term, have already announced their candidacy.

Capital News is waiting on comment from Habib.

