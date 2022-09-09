Manager David Habib stands in front of one of the bars inside the Liquid Zoo in downtown Kelowna (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Kelowna nightclub manager in the race for mayor

David Habib, manager of the Liquid Zoo, entered the race for mayor on Sept. 9

Well-known business man and manager of Kelowna’s popular nightclub, the Liquid Zoo, David Habib, is entering the race for Mayor of Kelowna.

Habib officially registered on Friday, Sept. 9, the fifth candidate vying to be Mayor of Kelowna.

Tom Dyas, Glendon Smedley, Silverado Socrates, and current mayor Colin Basran, seeking a third term, have already announced their candidacy.

Capital News is waiting on comment from Habib.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC municipal electionCity of KelownaMayor's Race

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. woman’s ‘traumatizing’ sexual assault probe at UBCO leads to human rights complaint
Next story
Three-way race set for mayor in Salmon Arm, five-way in Sicamous

Just Posted

Advance voting opportunities for B.C. municipal elections are Oct. 5,8,12,13, and 14. (Photo/Black Press Media)
32 candidates vying for Kelowna council as filing deadlines close in Central Okanagan

Manager David Habib stands in front of one of the bars inside the Liquid Zoo in downtown Kelowna (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Kelowna nightclub manager in the race for mayor

Charlie Hodge is seeking re-election to Kelowna council. (File photo/Capital News)
Hodge ‘good to go’ in re-election bid for Kelowna council

Prospera Place in Kelowna during a Rockets game. (Kelowna Rockets/Contributed)
Hockey is back in Kelowna: Rockets, Warriors, Chiefs all hit the ice in preseason action