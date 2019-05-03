Kelowna birds of prey on display

Local birds of prey on exhibit at Kelowna Museum from May to August. Photo: Kelowna Museums Society

The Okanagan has some of the greatest biodiversity in all of Canada, and the Kelowna Museums Society is celebrating some of that diversity in a new exhibition.

Birds of Prey – a bilingual travelling exhibition from the Royal BC Museum will be exhibited from May 1 to August 5 at the Okanagan Heritage Museum.

There will be 15 species of owl and 19 different raptors on display at the downtown Kelowna museum, including barred owls, ospreys, turkey vultures and peregrine falcons.

Amanda Snyder, Curatorial Manager with the Kelowna Museums Society, said these intriguing birds are impressive.

“This exhibit presents a truly unique opportunity to see these amazing creatures up close, to analyze their details and to see what makes them so special. I’m sure our guests will be fascinated by these beautiful birds,” she said.

READ MORE: May the force be with your dance shoes for South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Spring Fling

READ MORE: Bike sharing program says farewell to Kelowna riders

In addition to observing their majesty and size, attendees will also be able to hear, and attempt saying, traditional nsyilxcən names for some of the birds. nsyilxcən is the language of the syilx/Okanagan people.

There will also be other interesting facts about the great birds, and a few eggs on display so guests can get an even greater understanding of how the creatures live.

“Birds of prey have what people might refer to as a ‘wow-factor’ – they’re impressive and engaging… I genuinely believe this exhibit will appeal to bird novices and avid watchers alike.”

READ MORE: Names on Summerland’s cenotaph will be examined

More information can be found at kelownamuseums.ca.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.