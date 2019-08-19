Kelowna museum highlights city’s amusing past

Ever wonder what happened to your favourite childhood carnival character?

The Kelowna Museums Society is unveiling a new exhibit showcasing the city’s best amusement parks, regattas, zoos and drive-in movie theatres of yesteryear.

The exhibit will feature photographs, old objects, videos, mascots and arcade games among more in its nod to Kelowna: the fun capital of Canada.

The museum said guests will be reintroduced to the regatta rioters, Snogo, Myta the Smoking Chip and Kelowna’s very own Walt Disney—with a hint of Bob Ross—and learn where they are now.

Come one, come all! Experience an afternoon of games, magic, carnival snacks and local royalty. So step right up…and into Kelowna’s Amusing Past.

“This exhibit is exciting on multiple levels,” curatorial manager Amanda Snyder said. “As always, we’re delving into a fascinating area of local history.”

This exhibit will offer longtime residents the opportunity to revisit these once popular family entertainment centres and share the experience with family and friends, Snyder said.

“For those who are unfamiliar with Kelowna’s amusing past, they will surely be delighted by some of the gems that await them,” she said.

Kelowna’s Amusing Past will run from Aug. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019, at the Okanagan Heritage Museum.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, the museum is hosting an opening celebration packed with fun-filled games, snacks, prizes, magic and more. The two-hour event kicks off at 4 p.m. and admission is by donation. The suggested donation is $5 for one person or $15 per family or group.

“This is a joyous exhibit—one that we hope will put smiles on faces,” Snyder said. “History is not always amusing, but on this occasion it is.”

