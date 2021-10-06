Wrong house targeted in Kelowna home invasion: RCMP

Mounties say the victim, a woman in her 40s, was ‘extremely shaken’ by the incident

Kelowna RCMP is seeking information after two men allegedly broke into a residence and threatened a woman.

The incident happened in the 1900-block of Pandosy Street at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The female resident reported that two unknown men had entered her apartment, threatened her and damaged property before fleeing.

“The victim, a woman in her 40’s, was uninjured by extremely shaken by the incident,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “We do not believe this victim was the intended target, and the suspects may have gone to the wrong address.”

Mounties are looking for two suspects wearing tracksuits with hoods, gloves and non-medical masks.

Anybody who has witnessed the incident, captured it on video or has information that may help the investigation is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

