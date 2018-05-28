Kelowna Mounties search for witnesses of potential drug impaired driving case

A member of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section is now investigating a case of alleged impaired driving, after the officer arrested an unlicensed and prohibited driver.

A regular member of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic section was conducting speed enforcement in the area of Watson Road and Yates Road May 25 shortly before 9 a.m., when their attention was drawn to an unlicensed Dodge Durango, seen driving very slowly through that area.

A traffic stop was conducted with the vehicle and the driver identified as a male whose driver’s licence had been suspended under the BC Motor Vehicle Act. Police also determined that the male was the subject of four Criminal Code prohibitions from driving any motor vehicle.

“It didn’t take long for the officer, a specially trained Drug Recognition Expert or DRE, to recognize that the driver was displaying symptomology roadside of suspected drug impairment,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional Detachment, in a press release.

“The driver, who was unable to complete standardized field sobriety testing roadside, was detained for impaired driving.”

The driver, a 48-year-old Kelowna man, who participated in a Drug Influence Evaluation at the Kelowna Detachment, now faces additional potential criminal charges. He was issued with another prohibition from driving and was later released from police custody. He is expected to appear in Court on Oct. 11.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section at 250-762-3300.

