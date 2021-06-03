Kelowna Mounties search for missing teen girl

Emmaline Knierim, 13, has not been seen since May 30

Kelowna Mounties are seeking public assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Emmaline Knierim, 13, has not been seen since May 30. Police say they’ve followed several leads and reported sightings, but she remains missing.

Knierim described by police as Caucasian, around 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds, with long black hair and blue eyes.

“Police are very concerned for Emmaline’s health and well-being, and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” said the Kelowna RCMP in a news release.

Anybody with information on Knierim’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

