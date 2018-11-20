Kelowna Mounties investigate shot fired in downtown-area home

One person was taken to hospital following the incident in Kelowna

Mounties are at a Sutherland Avenue home Tuesday morning, following a report of a shot fired inside the residence.

Kelowna RCMP responded Nov. 19 just after 8:30 p.m., to a residence in the 700 block of Sutherland Avenue for a report of a shot fired from within a home’s basement suite. Officers, who detained four individuals at the scene, were told that an altercation ensued after two men entered the home.

READ ALSO: RCMP LOOK INTO ST. MICHAEL’S COLLEGE ALLEGATIONS

“The investigation remains in its early stages,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP. “The incident is believed to be targeted, therefore the public is not at risk.”

One man was later transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, believed to be as a result of the physical altercation.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

