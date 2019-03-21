Kelowna Mounties injured in takedown of man with ‘blood running down his face’

A witness says that RCMP officers tackled a man in Glenmore

A large police presence lead to the arrest of a man in Glenmore that police are describing as aggressive.

Once apprehended by police, the man, who had blood running down his face, was put into an ambulance.

Kenzie Smedley, who witnessed the events near 720 Valley Road just after 6 p.m. Wednesday night said the that RCMP had to tackle the man.

“I parked..and there was only one cop car when I first came, and all of a sudden the police officer just tackled this guy,” said Smedley.

“This guy started screaming and then cop cars kept coming, and they (tied) him down.”

Kelowna RCMP said an officer was injured during the arrest. RCMP officers were called to the scene to assist firefighters and paramedics an emergency medical call.

They were told that there was a man who needed immediate medical attention and had been acting irregularly with medical crews before he ran away into heavy traffic.

RCMP said that they apprehended the man without incident and when conducting a medical assessment roadside, the man ran again, but this time into a gated community.

“Numerous uniformed officers were required to subdue the man, who allegedly was assaultive toward police,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“Several of our Kelowna RCMP officers sustained minor injuries, while one of our regular members required further medical treatment in hospital.”

