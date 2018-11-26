Kelowna Mounties following bloody trail

Blood was observed outside a vehicle parked nearby.

Kelowna RCMP are following a bloody trail.

It all started Nov. 25 at 7:17 p.m., when they were called to a disturbance involving an assault that allegedly took place out front of a restaurant located in the 3000 block of Pandosy Street.

A man believed to be a victim of the assault was medically examined at the scene and later transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

“A short time before 9:30 p.m., police received a report of suspicious circumstances, where blood was observed outside a vehicle parked nearby,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

READ ALSO: RCMP SUFFERED PTSD FROM DZIEKANSKI CASE

“It was later determined that the vehicle was related to the victim of the alleged assault. Police are following up on investigative leads at this time, as they continue their efforts to identify the unknown male involved in the physical altercation.”

The man who is a person of interest has been described to police as a Caucasian male in his 30s, with a muscular build, lighter coloured hair, a short beard.

He was seen wearing a blue hoodie, a pair of black sweat pants and a black ball cap.

Police are asking the unknown man involved to come forward to speak with our investigators. Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police, or anyone with any information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite police file 2018-72758.

