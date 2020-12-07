Kelowna Mounties awarded for efforts to curb impaired drivers

Seven Kelowna Mounties have been recognized for their commitment to taking impaired drivers off the street.

The seven, all from the Kelowna detachment’s municipal traffic section, have been named to “Alexa’s Team” an honourary started in 2008 in tribute to four-year-old Alexa Middelar who lost her life in an impaired collision.

Const. Brad Smith tops the list with 64 impaired driving investigations — the most in the southeast portion of the province. He, alongside constables Troy Bevan (50) and Beth Paetz (40), were named to the Alexa’s Team All-Stars, which requires a minimum 25 investigations.

Four other Kelowna officers made the Alexa’s Team roster, which requires a minimum of 12 investigations. They are Const. Dan Carson (13), Const. Carlos Rojas (22), Const. Gevan Dale (15) and Const. Matt Hare (12).

“We are incredibly proud of the work that our officers are doing,” says Sgt. Mark Booth of the municipal traffic section. “These numbers show how hard they are working to ensure the safety of our community and our roads.”

drunk drivingRCMP