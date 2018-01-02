Kelowna mother met with foul play in Peru

A Kelowna mother’s family believe she met with foul play while backpacking in Peru

Almost eight months since a Kelowna mother was reported missing in Peru, her family is now claiming she was met with foul play.

Lynne Currie-Tickell says RCMP are confirming Julie Anne Baker met with foul play while in South America and her remains are most likely in Peru.

RELATED: Missing in Peru

According to Currie-Tickell, Baker’s mother, there has been no movement on her Passport since she arrived in Peru on April 14, 2017.

Baker leaves behind five children.

“Many hearts have been broken, especially her five children’s. We all miss her deeply and the devastation of this whole mess is beyond comprehensible (sic),” stated Currie-Tickell online.

The Kelowna mother was last seen on Luahanna rafting trip on April 21. She has no contact on social media which her family says is very unlike her.

“Any and all communication abruptly stopped after she has been in Peru for one week. Her most recent Facebook account was deactivated May 1,” said Currie-Tickell.

Now the family is trying to raise $10,000 through GoFundMe page to find Baker’s remains and hold a memorial for her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Canadian Embassy Global Affairs at 1-800–387-3121.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fundraising flights take off from Kelowna’s airport
Next story
Sagmoen arraignment held over until January

Just Posted

Kelowna mother met with foul play in Peru

A Kelowna mother’s family believe she met with foul play while backpacking in Peru

Hundreds gather for Kelowna polar bear dip

More than $7,800 was raised for CRIS Adaptive Adventure

Police still searching for Lake Country mailbox thieves

More than five incidents of theft and vandalism occurred in December over two days

Missing children found by search and rescue

Two children were reported missing near Westshore Estates on New Year’s Eve

Police search for U-Haul that struck Rutland inn

Kelowna - A U-Haul hit the Canada’s Best Value Inn Sunday

Fundraising flights take off from Kelowna’s airport

Give Hope Wings will take three pilots in two small planes to 20 countries in the Americas

Kamloops man shot in leg

Kamloops RCMP deploy Emergency Response Team after a man was shot in the leg

Vice suspends two top executives

Sexual misconduct report leads to suspension of two

Vets see an increasing number of dogs sickened by marijuana

Veterinarians warn they are seeing an increase in dogs sickened after ingesting marijuana

No-cost medical abortions ‘a game changer’ in B.C. women’s health care

Mifegymiso used to cost about $300 out-of-pocket

Mini golf hits the road in Vernon

It’s like mini golf, only portable

Cops say suspect tried to drown police dog during chase

RCMP on Vancouver Island chased a 29-year-old man through the woods for hours

Kelowna career criminal sentenced

Daniel Mader will spend three years behind bars for firearms offences

Wife rescued by husband after accident dies

Vernon’s Caroline Koenig succumbed to complications from her Dec. 4 accident on Dec. 22

Most Read