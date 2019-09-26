Kelowna mother claims teens allegedly beaten and robbed in park

Three young adults were allegedly assaulted and robbed on Tuesday night in Kelowna, according to a post made on a Kelowna Facebook group.

A concerned mother posted about the incident, claiming it happened at Davie Park in Rutland and that it is the second robbery in the park in as many nights.

According to Rutland resident Karey Nelson, several men and a woman carrying batons and mace, physically assaulted and robbed her 18-year-old stepdaughter and her friends, a man, and woman in their early 20’s.

“They (Nelson’s daughter and friends) were hanging out at the park and this other group started harassing them,” said Nelson.

“These people came at them with mace and batons and started going after my stepdaughter’s male friend. They started beating him up, while two males grabbed my stepdaughter’s girlfriend and held her while some girl beat her up.”

Nelson said her daughter was able to get away on her bike and rode off to call the police. When she came back to help her friends they were smashing the male friend’s car to stop them from getting away.

“I grew up in Rutland, it always felt safe until these last couple years,” said Nelson. “I was never afraid to go for a walk in the evening. Now I don’t even let my 6-year-old play in our fenced yard without supervision.”

Police were apparently called right after the incident.

Capital News has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP detachment for more information.

READ MORE: RCMP put brakes on notorious Hwy. 97 driver

READ MORE: Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan school board solidifies stance on housing-first initiatives, stresses student safety
Next story
GALLERY: 2 homes on fire across from Vernon elementary school

Just Posted

Okanagan school board solidifies stance on housing-first initiatives, stresses student safety

The Central Okanagan Public School Board supporting evidence-based strategies for homelessness

Black smoke rises from structure fire in Kelowna

A structure fire is being repoted on Reyn Road in Kelowna

Jean Chretien in Kelowna Friday to support Liberal candidates

Former prime minister to appear at Kelowna-Lake Country candidate’s office Friday

Central Okanagan Food Bank brings in 46,000 lbs in weekend drive

$1,000 was also raised for the bank’s 9th annual BC Thanksgiving Food Drive

Kelowna mother claims teens allegedly beaten and robbed in park

Three young adults were allegedly assaulted and robbed on Tuesday night in… Continue reading

Oak Bay father Andrew Berry found guilty in daughters’ murders

Andrew Berry, 45, convicted in deaths of daughters

Stolen husky mascot costume returned to Prince George humane society

Suspect nabbed after photo surfaced of them wearing the costume, riding a bike in broad daylight

GALLERY: 2 homes on fire across from Vernon elementary school

More information to come

Kelowna mother claims teens allegedly beaten and robbed in park

Three young adults were allegedly assaulted and robbed on Tuesday night in… Continue reading

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Snow warnings issued for parts of B.C., first week into fall

Meanwhile, a snow storm is headed for Alberta

How long to save up for down payment in Vancouver? One study says 52 years

Greater Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Greater Toronto markets round out the steepest three

Trudeau, Scheer trade populism warnings and corruption charges

Liberal leader links rival to U.S., U.K. while Tory leader hammers away at SNC-Lavalin affair

B.C. growers show off their freaks of nature

Nothing is perfect - and that includes what you eat. Oddly shaped… Continue reading

Most Read