Kelowna mom to be remembered with candlelit restorative yoga session

In remembrance of a young mother who died suddenly, Kelowna residents are being invited to gather, breathe and reflect on a life lost.

Tessa Hutton, the owner of the Moga West Kelowna, is being honoured March 7 in a Candlelit Restorative Yoga session at the Laurel Packinghouse.

“Tessa was a bright light in our community. Her dedication to yoga was beautiful – she always taught with pure love and passion. We feel honoured to have been in her loving presence and although she will be greatly missed, we know this angel will always be watching over us,” reads a post by Jamie Thrasher and Tayler Sawchuk.

“Oxygen Yoga and Fitness Westbank would like to hold space in honour of Tessa. We invite anyone to join us for this restorative yoga practice. We will use this time to ground, open our hearts, and dedicate our love to Tessa.”

This class will be held by donation to Tessa’s daughter Isla-Faye and her family.

Details:

The class is from 7-8 p.m.

Please be at least 15 minutes early

There will be time after class to connect and enjoy tea together

Bring a yoga mat/water (There will be a few extra mats for those that don’t own one, but we encourage you to bring your own)

Wear layers of clothing so you can be comfortable

Everyone is invited wear two different coloured socks, as Tessa loved to do.

You are welcome to bring any crystals you would like to place around your ma

Hutton’s loss has impacted a lot of people.

Amy Rauscher, the owner of the Moga studio in Kelowna, said she’s known Hutton for three years.

“She was like family to us,” she said. “She was just so loving and she was so excited to be involved, be nice help her now and her mom is leaving behind her daughter.”

READ MORE: From dragon boat racer to wheelchair: Fundraiser held for Kelowna woman suffering from MS

A GoFundMe was started in order to help her family.

“Tessa was a huge part in the community as a pre and post-natal yoga teacher, along with teaching classes around town. Many of us have been blessed to have Tessa be part of our journey. If you know Tessa, you know her transition to motherhood was the most powerful and amazing experience. She found her truth in Isla-Faye. Her daughter was — and still is — her world. Tessa’s main priority was providing her daughter (with) a beautiful life every day,” the GoFundMe said.

The fundraiser has already rasied nearly $17,000. You can find the GoFundMe by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/rememberingtessa.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.