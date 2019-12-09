Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson won’t run again in 2021

Kelowna-Mission Liberal MLA Steve Thomson announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2021 on Monday. (File)

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson will not be seeking another term in the legislature.

On Monday morning (Dec. 9), he confirmed rumours saying he would not be seeking re-election in 2021.

“Today I want to thank my family, colleagues, constituents, and volunteers who have supported me since I first ran to become a Member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia,” he said.

“Serving as the MLA for Kelowna-Mission has been the experience of a lifetime and an absolute honour. However, I have decided that I will not be standing for re-election in the next provincial election. It is now time to pass the torch to the next generation of leadership in Kelowna-Mission.”

Thomson is in the midst of his third term representing Kelowna-Mission, a position he has held since 2009.

In that time, he has served as minister of forests, lands and natural resource operations and minister of agriculture and lands.

“Having served as a government minister, a member of the treasury board and even briefly as Speaker of the House, I look forward to sharing everything I have learned in over a decade in politics with those who will put their names forward to seek to represent this great community,” he said.

“Thank you again to everyone who supported or accompanied me on this incredible journey. It has been an honour to serve the people of Kelowna-Mission all these years. I look forward to continuing to work hard for the community and for the province until the next election and beyond.”

Prior to his career in politics, he spent time as the executive director of the BC Agriculture Council, general manager of the BC Fruit Growers Association and the BC Milk Producers Association, as well as director of the Kelowna Museum, the Okanagan Innovation Fund and the BC BioEnergy Network.

READ MORE: Former Kelowna MP 'not ruling out' running for BC Liberal leadership

