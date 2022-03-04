Kelowna Mission Gospel hosts Strides to End Homelessness on Mar. 5

Kelowna’s Mission Gospel is hosting their 11th annual Strides to End Homelessness walk and run on Mar. 5.

People participating in the event can choose if they want to take place in a two or five-kilometre walk or a 10-kilometre run. Check-in begins at 2 p.m., with the event starting at 3 p.m. Fundraising participants will receive a long-sleeve running shirt. Food will be served after the event.

“It is exciting to see so many corporate and community partners come together to raise awareness and funds to address the challenges of homelessness in our city,” said Tory McKnight, Community Relations, Kelowna Mission Gospel. “Our community cares deeply about finding solutions to homelessness. They know that it’s more than just finding a home for someone. It’s working relentlessly to ensure that every person becomes a valued part of our community, is surrounded by people that care about them, and is given the opportunity to pursue meaningful work that they can have pride in. We are committed to pour relentless compassion into people and end homelessness one person at a time.”

With the help of their 43 volunteers, the goal is to raise $50,000 to help civilians who are experiencing homelessness.

“People are thrilled to have the opportunity to meet in person again,” said McKnight, who added that almost $40,000 had already been raised.

The Mission Gospel provides a variety of services including food and clothes for those on the streets, shelter and long-term transitional living. They also run two thrift stores and a low to no-income dental clinic available to anyone.

READ MORE: World Vision Canada warns of Ukraine humanitarian crisis’s impact on children

READ MORE: Warriors welcome Prince George for “Peachland Night” on Saturday

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserKelowna