Kelowna Mission Gospel full due to recent cold weather

They have 155 beds available over four locations

Just when it looked like spring was going to start early, Kelowna is in the middle of at least one more week of cold weather.

Temperatures have reached as low as -15 this week, but have felt even colder because of wind chill. Because of that, the Kelowna Gospel Mission has been bringing in more people and helping everyone they can.

“All of our beds have been full at all of our shelters,” said Kelowna Gospel Mission’s Manager of Volunteers & Development Officer Sonya Menyes.

“(As of the evening of Feb. 23) we opened ten extra beds at the mat program at the Unitarian church.”

The Mission was set to acquire the new beds because of the recent cold weather.

They have 155 beds spread over four locations. It is a very busy time as the Gospel tries to help everyone that they can, whether inside or outside.

“Our staff have been working overtime and picking up extra shifts to make sure we can keep it open,” said Menyes.

The Gospel’s outreach team goes out into the community for 13 hours throughout the day to help people who are sheltering outside. They try to convince people to come inside and get a bed, though some prefer to stay outside. No matter what, the team provides them with food, additional clothing, and shelter supplies like a sleeping bag, blankets and a tent to try and stay warm.

“We do three meals a day, whether the meals are in the shelters or if people are outside,” added Menyes.

Menyes also mentioned that people who need help sometimes leave the next morning, opening up beds for the next people in need.

READ MORE: ‘We do it because we care’: Supporting those most in need is rewarding

READ MORE: Central Okanagan school maintenance funding falls short

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaWeather