Kelowna’s metropolitan area continues to climb (File photo)

Kelowna metropolitan area surges above 217,000 people: Report

Between 2018 and 2019, report said region had second highest population growth in BC

Kelowna’s central metropolitan area (CMA) is continuing to climb, according to a recent Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission (COEDC) report.

Between 2018 and 2019, the report said Kelowna’s CMA population grew by 1.7 per cent from around 213,000 to 217,000 people.

The report said Kelowna’s CMA had the second highest population increase in B.C. between 2018-2019. Chilliwack had the highest population growth at 2.5 per cent.

Between 1996-2006, the City of Kelowna’s population also surged by 43 per cent from 136,000 to almost 195,000 people.

In other statistics, the report said Kelowna’s CMA is enjoying its lowest unemployment rate in 20 years. Between Jan and Dec. of 2019, the unemployment rate remained at four per cent.

Between Jan and Dec. of 2019, the report said almost 110,000 people were in Kelowna’s CMA labour force.

To view the full report, you can visit COEDC’s website.

