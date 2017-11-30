Kelowna men commended for bravery

“(They) plunged into the waters of Okanagan Lake to rescue the man…”

A group of friends, who would all humbly tell you that they “didn’t do anything anyone else wouldn’t do,” were recognized earlier today, by the Officer-In-Charge of the Kelowna RCMP, for going above and beyond to save a man’s life.

During the evening hours of Aug. 16, members of the Kelowna RCMP Downtown Enforcement Unit responded to a complaint of a person causing a disturbance and located a man standing on a log wave break under the William R. Bennet Bridge. The man jumped into the lake and began swimming west away from shore, however despite his efforts he was being pushed north by the strong winds and large waves.

RELATED: WEST KELOWNA PAIR HONOURED WITH BRAVERY

“A group of four beach goers didn’t hesitate, they quickly jumped into action and plunged into the waters of Okanagan Lake to rescue the man,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, in a press release.

“Using a stand up paddle board, the group of friends worked together to reach the man, who was struggling to stay above the water’s surface and safely return him to our officers on the shoreline.”

All four friends, three men and one woman who ranged in age from 22 to 26 at the time of the incident, were honoured by Kelowna RCMP Supt. Brent Mundle who personally presented each one in the group with a “Detachment Commander’s Commendation for a citizen who has gone above and beyond,”certificate accompanied by a unique Kelowna RCMP challenge coin.

