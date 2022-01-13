(Norm Letnick)

Kelowna mayor’s chair not in the cards for MLA Letnick

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick will not be running for mayor in October municipal elections

Kelowna-Lake Country Liberal MLA Norm Letnick will not run for mayor of Kelowna in municipal elections this October.

Letnick said he has decided that the best way to serve the community is to complete the four-year provincial mandate the voters in the Kelowna-Lake Country riding honoured him with during the 2020 provincial election.

“A reporter asked me in November if I would consider running for Kelowna mayor. I answered I would consider running if I were needed and I would take some time to consult with residents in June after the legislature rose for the summer.”

Letnick added since November he has met with and heard from several people including past and current local mayors, leaders in the community, and the general public.

“Discussions ranged from city priorities, challenges and opportunities, electoral reform, financial management, and the comparison between serving as MLA and as mayor,” said Letnick.

He said those discussions helped him to reach a decision earlier than he had anticipated, and stated while some encouraged him to run for mayor, others, especially those living in Lake Country, asked that he remain as their MLA.

Letnick said during those conversations the theme that kept surfacing was the community’s need for entry-level housing.

“In an effort to help lower the barrier to homeownership, a group of us have created a non-profit housing development society that will build homes for approximately 25 per cent under market value. “I will have more to say on the initiative in the weeks to come when the first our 20-unit townhouse project goes to city council for consideration.”

