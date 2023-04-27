Kelowna mayor to chair community crime task force

The task force will consist of 9 to 11 members representing relevant expertise and sectors

Kelowna’s mayor will head up a Community Task Force on Crime Reduction (CTFCR).

Tom Dyas and the rest of council are expected to approve the terms of reference for the task force at their May 1 meeting.

Recommendations for member appointments will also be brought forward for council consideration, including one city councillor.

It will be in place for 12 months, with the ability to extend, and provide quarterly updates to council.

