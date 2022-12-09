Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas during 2023 budget deliberations Dec. 8. (City of Kelowna)

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas during 2023 budget deliberations Dec. 8. (City of Kelowna)

Kelowna mayor pleased with first budget on his watch

City staff and council keep 2023 property tax increase under four per cent

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas believes the city is doing what it can to relieve cost pressure on residents in the 2023 budget.

“We basically had a couple of weeks or less to start going through the items that were a lot of priorities of previous councils,” said Dyas.

What started out as a proposed 4.01 per cent increase on budget deliberation day (Dec. 8) was whittled down to 3.80 per cent by late afternoon.

READ MORE: Kelowna council approves less than 4 per cent property tax increase

“I think we did a good job,” added Dyas. “I think potentially this could be one of the better tax rates throughout the province this year.”

Council asked staff to reconsider several budget items, including dipping into reserve funds to lessen the burden on Kelowna taxpayers. The approved tax rate for the 2023 preliminary budget sits at 3.80 per cent.

“This is one pressure that people are feeling right now in regard to this tax increase,” said Dyas. “There are so many other costs hitting our residents, that we felt if there was something we could do to relieve a little bit, it would be a good step for the city to do for citizens.”

Dyas added drawing from reserves will give council and staff time to look at what the city’s priorities are going forward.

“Yes went to the reserves for some of items, but if you really look at what we went to the reserves for it was a few hundred thousand dollars.”

The 3.80 per cent increase works out to an extra $86.88 on the average value single-detached home in Kelowna. It includes a one per cent public safety levy to fund the addition of six new RCMP members, four firefighters, and four bylaw officers.

Carryover requests will be presented to council in March and the final tax demand will be decided by council in April.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna staff awarded for being best at budgeting

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

budgetCity CouncilCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
DNA evidence not enough to convict Okanagan man charged with 5 break-ins
Next story
B.C. women push to end court-ordered silence placed on sexual assault victims

Just Posted

Police determined the suspect has four warrants in several communities in B.C. (Black Press file photo)
Quick Kelowna cops catch crook

Police seized more than 2,700 marijuana plants from a Mission home last week. / Black Press File Photo
Kelowna cannabis company stays under local ownership after $4M sale

Photo of drug administration supplies from Rutland community. (Submitted)
Multiple overdoses, syringes in neighbourhood falls on shoulders of concerned Kelowna woman

The Kelowna Rockets celebrate last season’s Teddy Bear Toss goal. The 2022 Teddy Bear toss is on Friday, Dec. 9. (@kelownarocketswhl/Instagram)
Kelowna Rockets ready for teddies, Warriors on the road for three