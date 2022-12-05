Kelowna mayor looks to make city hall more transparent with lobbyist registry

Developers, resident groups, and others seeking to influence government decisions need to register

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas speaks at swearing in ceremony for the new city council. (Barry Gerding/Black Press Media)

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas will make a motion at council’s Dec. 5 meeting to direct city staff to create a municipal lobbyist registry.

“Throughout the campaign it was clear that people felt as if decisions were made long before they ever reached council for a vote, and I committed to clearing the air by creating Kelowna’s first municipal lobbyist registry,” said Dyas.

The motion requires the support of half of council.

A lobbyist registry would require developers, resident groups, or anyone seeking to influence government decision-making to publicly register to online registry. This will provide the public with information on how many times anyone met with local government officials to influence their decision-making and general information on what the meetings were about.

“Kelowna is no longer a small town with minor projects, we are among the fastest growing cities in Canada and we need to modernize our systems to ensure that city hall has the transparency and accountability that residents want to see from their decision-makers,” said Dyas.

The City of Surrey is the only municipality with a lobbyist registry in B.C., however other cities across Canada have them, including the City of Toronto.

