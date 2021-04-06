Basran recieved the early vaccination as he volunteers at KGH regularly

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran has been vaccinated.

Given he’s 43 years old, he shouldn’t be eligible for inoculation under B.C.’s vaccination rollout plan for a few months. However, due to his regular volunteering at the Kelowna General Hospital (KGH), he got the shot a little sooner than planned — along with hundreds of other healthcare volunteers in the Interior Health region.

“It is the responsible thing to do if you’re coming into contact with people in a patient care setting,” said KGH Foundation CEO Doug Rankmore. “Our volunteers are vital to the hospital’s ability to meet a variety of needs, and their safety is a critical to our overall success.”

Basran has volunteered in the KGH coffee shop for more than a year, helping raise funds for the KGH Foundation.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna sues Hotel Eldorado over boardwalk access

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus