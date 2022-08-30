Kelowna Mayor Basran teases possible run for third term

The question of whether Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran will seek a third term will be answered September 8.

A post by Team Basran 2022 called “Kelowna’s Future, My Future” has been posted to Eventbrite:

“Friends, as always, let’s keep it simple, fun, and engaging.” reads the post. We are here to connect, share, and enjoy each others company after a busy summer. I hope you can spend this evening with me at a wonderful local brewery that represents so much of what Kelowna is becoming.”

The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 8, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Red Bird Brewing on Richter Street, and is listed as sold out. That is one day before the nomination period closes for municipal election candidates.

According to the City of Kelowna website, 17 individuals have picked up nomination papers for mayor and 60 for council as of Aug. 30. Candidates for municipal councils, school trustees, and regional district directors, can start filing their documents today.

