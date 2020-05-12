Kelowna mayor and WFN chief join Haircuts for Health Centre

The money will go to support Okanagan College’s Health Sciences Centre

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Westbank First Nations Chief Christopher Derickson to cut their hair if fundraising goal is met. (Contributed)

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran is known about town for his trendy style and tidy hair cuts, but the COVID-19 pandemic has left his worship looking a little shaggy.

With salons and barbershops closed to the public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many are in the need of a trim.

In an attempt to help not only the bedraggled but also raise funds for community endeavour, Okanagan College Foundation created Haircuts for Health Care. Where every chop, snip and buzz will help raise vital funds to open the doors to a state-of-the-art new Health Sciences Centre currently under construction at the College’s Kelowna campus.

Basran was quick to jump on board with a fundraising goal of $10,000.

“I’ll admit it, I have a necessary indulgence — getting my haircut every two weeks. My hair is now in need of a serious trim,” he stated on his fund-raising page.

If he raises the $10,000 in two weeks he will let his wife, Leanne, shave his head.

“My wife Leanne is a rehabilitation assistant (RA) at Kelowna General Hospital. She is an amazing RA in part because she took the program at what was then Okanagan University College. This program continues at Okanagan College and has a great reputation for preparing students to be job-ready once they graduate,” said Basran.

The Kelowna mayor will be joined by Westbank First Nations Chief Christopher Derickson, who also hopes to raise $10,000.

“I’m wearing a ball cap these days as it’s been seven weeks since I’ve had a haircut,” said Derickson on his fundraising page.

If he raises the funds before salons open he said he will let his wife, Jordan, take the clippers to his head.

Derickson explained that the new Health Sciences Centre will provide a world-class facility to train future health care workers.

“Nearly 20 years ago my father Raymond had an accident that resulted in a brain injury. During the months after his accident, health care support was invaluable to our family,” he said.

To donate to Basran’s campaign click here and to support Derickson click here.

There is currently 20 days left in the Haircuts for Health Care campaign with $8,893 of $25,000 raised.

