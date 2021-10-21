Nathan Truant sits outside the Kelowna courthouse during a break on March 8, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna man who pleaded guilty to assault in Canada Day killing back in custody

Prosecution Service won’t release details on why Nathan Truant has been taken back into custody

After pleading guilty to assault in September, one of the men involved in the downtown Kelowna attack that killed a man on Canada Day in 2018 is back in custody.

Nathan Truant is in custody on a warrant that was issued on Tuesday, Oct. 12. A bailing hearing will be held on Monday, Nov. 1. No details regarding what the warrant was for can be provided as the matter is before the court, said Gordon Comer of the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Truant and Noah Vaten were charged with manslaughter concerning the July 1, 2018 attack that killed Esa Carriere, a cook who had recently moved to Kelowna, near the Queensway Transit Exchange.

On Sept. 28, Vaten derailed the lengthy trial by pleading guilty after admitting to having “flashbacks” of certain details regarding the attack after spending days on the stand reviewing security camera footage from that night. Up until that point, Vaten had maintained his innocence, saying he “blacked out” on cocaine and couldn’t recall most of the night’s events.

Vaten’s guilty plea prompted Truant to plead guilty to the lesser charge of assault. Truant maintains his not-guilty plea to the manslaughter charge.

Truant is scheduled to be sentenced on the assault conviction on Nov. 16.

READ MORE: Two men involved in Kelowna Canada Day killing scheduled for sentencing

READ MORE: Surprise guilty plea derails Kelowna manslaughter trial

