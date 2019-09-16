Kelowna man sentenced to 35 years for the murder of wife and daughters

This marks the first time in B.C. that consecutive sentences will be handed down for somebody convicted of multiple murders

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has handed Jacob Forman a sentenced of 35 years in prison without a chance for parole for the murder of his wife Clara and two daughters, seven-year-old Karina and eight-year-old Yesenia.

The 35-year-old earlier pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree murder, for the incidents which occurred on Dec. 17, 2017.

Judge Allan Betton accepted the sentence put forward by the Crown, that will see Forman serve 25 years concurrently for the death of his daughters, plus another 10 years for the murder of his wife before he gets a shot at parole. With time served, he will spend 33 more years behind bars.

This marks the first time in B.C. that consecutive sentences will be given for somebody convicted of multiple murders.

