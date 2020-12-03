A dirt bike crash on May 18 left Kelowna’s Steven Margetts paralyzed and without work. (GoFundMe)

A dirt bike crash on May 18 left Kelowna’s Steven Margetts paralyzed and without work. (GoFundMe)

Kelowna man paralyzed in dirt bike crash makes plea for help

GoFundMe launched for Steven Margetts, who shares a harrowing recap of his life-changing crash

A Kelowna man left paralyzed and without work after a motorcycle crash is pleading to the public for help.

It’s been over six months since Steven Margetts was involved in a serious collision which would change his life. On May 18, Margetts and friends were riding their dirt bikes on a series of trails outside Hope.

Riding fast out front of his group, he lost control, launching off the trail in fifth gear. Flying down the mountainside, he crashed face-first into a boulder, before tumbling down the slope and stopping in a creek. A friend close by noticed him and was able to call for help, however, Margetts couldn’t move.

“Blood was filling up my lungs from all the facial breaks, but I decided I wasn’t dying on that trail,” he said.

“I didn’t know at the time by my spine was broken in three areas, broken ribs and several breaks in my face. I needed help fast.”

Emergency services airlifted Margetts to Vancouver General Hospital, where a 13-hour emergency face surgery was performed. He had broken his two eye-sockets, upper and lower jaw, both mandibles, nose in several places and also fractured the back of his skull upon impact.

He had also broken his spine in three areas, which left him paralyzed from the waist down.

READ MORE: B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Since then, he has been in recovery. Most recently, the Kelowna man underwent a successful nerve transfer surgery on Nov. 18, to allow more use of his hands and arms. This is expected to take up to nine months to heal.

A GoFundMe has been started in an attempt to assist Margetts with increased costs and absence from work. Before this life-changing accident, he worked as a carpenter, building homes from foundation to finish.

“I would love to continue building as it is my passion… Not working for six months has been difficult financially, but I am determined to be successful after this setback.”

Margetts, who said he wouldn’t let anyone else create a fundraiser for him, published this story on his GoFundMe page at its creation three days ago (Nov. 30). He is seeking funds to make his home wheelchair friendly and afford medical equipment.

So far, about $4,000 of the $30,000 goal has been raised.

To view the GoFundMe, click here. To search for the fundraiser, look up ‘Help Steve get back on his feet again’ on GoFundMe.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Highway 97 cleared near Lake Country following crash

READ MORE: Interior Health reports 66 new COVID-19 infections

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionfundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Report clears RCMP actions that led to fatal shooting of Shuswap suspect
Next story
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Just Posted

Paule Moore, formerly known as Paule Seeger. (TNG Legal Services)
Kelowna lawyer to face disciplinary hearing over alleged misappropriated funds

Paule Moore, née Seeger, is accused of withdrawing client trust funds a number of times when she was not entitled to do so

A power outage on Westside Road affected thousands of residents Thursday morning. (BC Hydro map)
UPDATE: Power restored for thousands on Westside

Outage sparked early this morning due to equipment malfunction

A dirt bike crash on May 18 left Kelowna’s Steven Margetts paralyzed and without work. (GoFundMe)
Kelowna man paralyzed in dirt bike crash makes plea for help

GoFundMe launched for Steven Margetts, who shares a harrowing recap of his life-changing crash

Ecole Kelowna Senior Secondary School is facing changes as enrolment is beyond the school’s current student capacity. (Contributed)
French Immersion shake-up for Central Okanagan School District

Planning and facilities committee makes recommendations for school board

The Winnipeg-based app released its 2020 findings thus far showing the people of Vernon jumped at the opportunity to support its local favourites amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (SkipTheDishes photo)
Pandemic pushes 50% more Vernon eateries on SkipTheDishes

‘Vernon is a trendsetter,’ delivery app says after revealing city’s favourite takeout foods

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

Access to a Bastion Road property in Sunnybrae was blocked with officers on scene on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (File photo)
Report clears RCMP actions that led to fatal shooting of Shuswap suspect

Independent Investigations Office of BC releases findings on Jan. 7 incident in Tappen

An RCMP officer confers with military rescuers outside their Cormorant helicopter near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
Good Samaritan helped Kootenay police nab, rescue suspect which drew armed forces response

Midway RCMP said a Good Samaritan helped track the suspect, then brought the arresting officer dry socks

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Many health officials in regions across the country have reported increasing pressures on hospitals

(Needpix.com)
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Pandemic worsened an already patchwork system, representative says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(News Bulletin file photo)
Nanaimo RCMP allegedly find 50 baggies of meth hidden in suspect’s underwear

Police seize weapons, cash and drugs

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read