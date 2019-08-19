Emergency crews responded to the shores of Okanagan Lake in Kelowna City Park Sunday afternoon for a report of a drowning incident. (File photo)

Kelowna man nearly drowns on Okanagan Lake

The victim is in serious yet stable condition but his condition has worsened since going to hospital

Emergency crews responded to a drowning incident at the Kelowna shores of the Okanagan on Sunday afternoon.

On Aug. 18 just after 4 p.m., RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services responded to the beach in City Park after a swimmer was pulled from the waters of Okanagan Lake. Bystanders jumped into action to help the man after a woman screamed that a man was drowning and in need of help.

“A couple of beachgoers reportedly located the adult male swimmer on the bottom of the lake and managed to pull the victim to shore,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the Kelowna RCMP. “The man’s rescuers were joined by other members of the public who immediately started life-saving measures.”

Following life-saving efforts from emergency crews, the victim was rushed to hospital in serious yet stable condition. The victim’s condition has since worsened and he remains in hospital at this time.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

READ MORE: Kelowna International Airport threat deemed non-credible

READ MORE: RCMP searching for missing Kelowna hitchhiker

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage
Next story
Suspected Lake Country wife killer appears in court

Just Posted

Kelowna man nearly drowns on Okanagan Lake

The victim is in serious yet stable condition but his condition has worsened since going to hospital

Suspected Lake Country wife killer appears in court

Lambertus “Bert” Westervelt is set to appear back in court on Sept. 17

Kelowna International Airport threat deemed non-credible

Kelowna RCMP continue investigation of suspicious item on airplane

RCMP searching for missing Kelowna hitchhiker

Cody Kolodychuk was last heard from on July 31

RDCO removes Killiney Beach water quality advisory

Outdoor water restrictions are still in effect

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke at stop

59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Okanagan’s alleged “Deadpool” robber revealed

RCMP catch up with suspect following gas station robbery earlier this month

South Okanagan pays it forward to BC Wildfire Service firefighters

Community members thank Eagle Bluff firefighters through Tim Hortons donations

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Most Read