Kelowna man injured in jump from his stolen truck as suspects fled

A Kelowna man is recovering from injuries he sustained after jumping from the box of his stolen pickup while the thieves were driving away with it.

The call came into Kelowna RCMP shortly after 11 a.m. on April 6 that a man had been ejected from the box of a pickup truck near the intersection of Glenmore Road and John Hindle Drive. The truck was last seen heading north towards Lake Country.

Police learned that the injured man located his truck, a grey 2005 Chevrolet Silverado which had been stolen on April 4, outside an apartment building in the 1400-block of Glenmore Road North. According to the RCMP release, the man climbed into the box of the truck after the suspects, a man and a woman, refused to turn the vehicle over to him.

“Those suspects allegedly fled the area with the registered owner exposed in the truck box,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, Kelowna RCMP. “The victim sustained injuries when he jumped from his moving truck as it slowed in the intersection.”

Kelowna and Lake Country RCMP scoured the area for the truck, but it has not been located.

Anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken to police or has any information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

