Kelowna man hiking High Rim Trail for service dog funding

Robert Farrer wants to raise the costs of training one PTST service dog

There is a 239-kilometre trail between Kelowna and Vernon that Robert Farrer is aiming to hike non-stop come May.

Other than for a really good workout, Farrer is using the hike to raise funds that will be put towards the training of a PTSD or related Occupational Stress Injuries service dog at Courageous Companions.

The costs of training a service dog os around $20,000 and Farrer also wants to raise awareness of PTSD and OSI in the policing community.

“Two of the biggest hurdles we have organizationally are awareness of resources and the stigma that remains attached to Occupational Stress Injuries,” said Farrer on his GoFundMe page.

“Courageous Companions is an excellent charity organization which trains and teams OSI dogs with military and first responders in Canada,” he said.

Farrer hopes the hike will gather the awareness needed to continue the battle against PTSD and OSI in police organizations, especially the RCMP.

On the GoFundMe page, Farrer referenced a Carlton University Study completed in 2016 and 2017 that says PTSD is higher among members of the RCMP than municipal police officers.

Farrer will take on the High Rim Trail May 23.

Kelowna man hiking High Rim Trail for service dog funding

Most Read