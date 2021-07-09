Kelowna man facing numerous charges after fleeing, colliding with police cruisers

A Kelowna man who collided with a number of vehicles before fleeing police last month is facing several charges after he was arrested on Wednesday (July 7).

On June 11, Kelowna RCMP received reports of a suspicious vehicle on Leaside Avenue. When officers arrived, they located a white sedan attempting to jump-start another vehicle.

Mounties approached the driver — who has been identified as 20-year-old Orin David Lucas — and said that he provided a fraudulent driver’s license. Lucas then started his vehicle, backed into a police vehicle and fled the scene.

On his way out, police said that he collided with a parked vehicle, as well as other police cruisers who were responding to the scene. No injuries were reported and investigators were able to identify Lucas, who was known to police. A warrant for his arrest was issued by the BC Prosecution Service.

On Wednesday, Mounties located and arrested Lucas on Spall Avenue. Upon searching him, police found quantities of suspected fentanyl, fraudulent identification and multiple weapons, one of which was prohibited.

According to Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch, Lucas was also allegedly in breach of various orders that were previously imposed on him by courts.

BC Public Prosecution Service charged Lucas with nine offences, which includes fleeing the police, assaulting a peace officer and possession of a forged document.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court soon.

