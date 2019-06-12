Kelowna man faces multiple charges in sex assault of a minor

His lawyer appeared in court on his behalf Wednesday

A Kelowna man facing multiple sexual assault charges appeared at provincial court in Kelowna Wednesday.

The man is charged with two counts of sexual interference of person under 16 and two counts of sexual assault.

The alleged assault victim was a seven-year-old child.

The man’s lawyer appeared in court on his behalf.

Neither the man or child were named due to a publication ban, which also prevented the next appearance date from being disclosed.

