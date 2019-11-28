Kelowna Law Courts. (File)

Kelowna man convicted of sexual assault could be deported after serving sentence

The man was sentenced to four months of house arrest followed by two years of probation

An Indian national living in Kelowna who was found guilty of sexual assault earlier this month could be deported after serving his sentence.

On Thursday, a man who can’t be named due to a publication ban protecting information that could identify the complainant, was sentenced to four months served conditionally in the community followed by two years of probation.

The first two months of his sentence will be served on conditions which amount to house arrest while the latter two will impose a curfew between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The lengthy probation was imposed by the judge in part to allow the man to finish his schooling in Canada before possible deportation.

“My understanding is if he’s subject to any kind of a supervision order — including probation — that the deportation wouldn’t occur until that’s completed,” said the judge.

READ MORE: Lake Country man pleads guilty to assault, confinement charges

READ MORE: Convicted child rapist loses sentence appeal in Kelowna

The Crown went over its details of the case, in which the man invited the complainant over under the pretense of helping her find living accommodations.

According to the Crown, he then invited the complainant to watch a movie with him in his bedroom, where he began forcibly kissing and groping the complainant against her will.

“In these circumstances, the victim had some trust in attending [the defendant’s] residence,” said the Crown prosecutor.

“Trust that he was intending just to help her; trust that he would not attempt to sexually assault her. [The complainant] put herself in a vulnerable position because of this trust.”

The Crown prosecutor asked for a sentence between 6 and 9 months of house arrest followed by 18 months of probation.

Defence counsel argued that the offence did not occur as described by Crown and asked for a conditional discharge.

Conditions on the sentence include the man must have no contact with the complainant, he must not attend her residence or workplace and he must immediately leave her presence if he sees her in public.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
There were 96,000 crashes in B.C. parking lots in 2018, ICBC says
Next story
Update: Calls now can get through to Kelowna General Hospital

Just Posted

Looking for Black Friday deals in Kelowna

Plenty of sales but not as many shoppers in line as doors early open at the city’s largest mall

Kelowna man convicted of sexual assault could be deported after serving sentence

The man was sentenced to four months of house arrest followed by two years of probation

Okanagan MPs Gray, Albas and Arnold named to Conservative shadow cabinet

Andrew Scheer announced the shadow ministers that serve as critics to the federal government

Update: Calls now can get through to Kelowna General Hospital

But IH warns callers may have to wait as switchboard operators deal with a temporary bypass system

Okanagan teams in the hunt at B.C. volleyball provincials

Boys and girls high school teams from across the Okanagan continue the trek to the championships

VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts

Interac Corp. recorded four-per-cent jumps in debit transactions on Black Friday for the past three years

There were 96,000 crashes in B.C. parking lots in 2018, ICBC says

ICBC is asking drivers to prioritize safety over finding the perfect parking spot while shopping for holidays

Letter: Video games stripped of content a money grab

Writer encourages people to research before buying

Petition urges support of historic sod cabin in Summerland

Cabin was constructed between 1886 and 1888 and is one of the Okanagan’s oldest buildings

COLUMN: Menopause is not funny, and we should stop treating it like a bloody joke

There are 34 recognized symptoms of menopause. On any given day my… Continue reading

Town deer are making Princeton residents fearful, says councillor

The councillor charged with overseeing Princeton’s wildlife issues has some serious concerns… Continue reading

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters resigns after racial slur allegations

Dismissal comes after former NHL player Akim Aliu tweeted Monday night that he had a racial slur directed his way

First Nation elder’s trial accusing B.C. Mountie of excessive force begins

Irene Joseph says run-in with Const. Darrin Meier in 2014 has left her with psychological damage

Police seek missing Alberta man after burned-out truck found in B.C.

Marshal Iwaasa, 26, told his family he was heading for Calgary, but his truck was found in Pemberton

Most Read