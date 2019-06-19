Kelowna man charged with sexual assault of a minor appears in court

His preliminary trial began Wednesday

A Kelowna man charged with multiple sexual assault charges appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in Kelowna Wednesday.

The accused is charged with sexual interference of a person under 16, sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching under 16, possession of child pornography and breach of undertaking.

Both the accused and the 15-year-old victim’s mother appeared in person in court. The mother read a victim impact statement to the court about her daughter’s behaviour since the alleged incident.

The defence alleges that the accused held a position of authority over the victim when allegations of sexual assault took place.

The accused will be back in court for his preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

His next court appearance hasn’t been disclosed.

READ MORE: South Okanagan panhandler to return to court for breach of conditions

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with killing wife, daughters in court today

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two West Kelowna residents in police custody for drug trafficking

Just Posted

Kelowna man charged with sexual assault of a minor appears in court

His preliminary trial began Wednesday

Two West Kelowna residents in police custody for drug trafficking

The arrest comes after RCMP executed a search warrant at a Chieftain Road home

Rockets star invited to Canadian National Team development camp

Nolan Foote is one of 43 players invited to the pre-World Juniors camp

Rutland standoff suspect to appear in court next week

Kelowna man faces numerous charges following standoff, car chase with RCMP

No Magic! show for Kelowna

Waterfront Park will not be closed Friday, Magic! concert cancelled ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

VIDEO: Acknowledging skeptics, finance minister vows to build Trans Mountain project

Bill Morneau said he recognizes ‘huge amount of anxiety’ in Calgary over future of oil and gas sector

Girl, 10, poisoned by carbon monoxide at B.C. campsite could soon return home

Lucille Beaurain died and daughter Micaela Walton, 10, was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital on May 18

30 years later: B.C. woman uses sidewalk chalk to reclaim site of her sexual assault

Vancouver woman didn’t think her powerful story, written in chalk, would ignite such support

Car fire sparks grass fire in popular Okanagan park

Vehicle catches fire in Cougar Canyon parking lot; two occupants get out safely

Slain friend motivates rookie football player to make it with hometown B.C. Lions

Jaylen Sandhu, stabbed to death in 2014, a source of inspiration for promising RB Jamel Lyles

North Okanagan-Shuswap MP defends dedication to constituents

LETTER: Mel Arnold says he is open and accessible

Okanagan smash-and-grab nets electric bike

Rock thrown through front door of Southward Medical Supplies, bike grabbed from near door

Home care for B.C.’s elderly is too expensive and falls short: watchdog

Report says seniors must pay $8,800 a year for daily visits under provincial home support program

B.C. ‘struggling’ to meet needs of vulnerable youth in contracted care: auditor

Auditor general says youth in contracted residential services may not be getting support they need

Most Read