Jacob Forman. (Advocate file photo)

Kelowna man charged with killing wife and two daughters returns to court

Jacob Daniel Forman appeared before B.C. Supreme Court today

Jacob Daniel Forman, who is accused of killing his wife and two daughters in 2018, had his lawyers appear in B.C. Supreme Court today (Aug. 19) in a pretrial conference.

Forman is facing two charges of first-degree murder relating to the deaths of his elementary school-aged daughters, Karina and Yesenia Forman as well as a second-degree murder charge in the case of his wife Clara Forman.

The incidents are suspected to have occurred between Dec. 17 and Dec. 21, 2017.

The case is still slow going as Forman requested a change in counsel back in July of 2018, resulting in a significant speedbump for the trial.

Clara Forman was originally from Mexico and worked at GoodLife Fitness, she wrote on Facebook that she met Forman 12 years ago.

“Met in January, started dating in July, engaged Oct. 27 married three weeks later on Nov. 11 at sunset. When I married Jacob Forman I left everything I knew to come to Canada and build a life,” she wrote, Nov. 11, 2015.

“God blessed our feeble efforts with good jobs, good friends, a great church family and most importantly, two of the best little humans a couple of people could ask for. Ten years later you are still the person I want to grow old with.”

In the early stages of the investigation, friends of the family said the Forman’s showed no signs of distress and it was a shock to neighbours when the bodies were found.

Forman was a plumber and had no previous criminal record.

Currently, Forman has no future trial dates set.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with 2018 killings of wife and daughters appears in court

READ MORE: One year since Kelowna woman and children found dead in their home

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
