Kelowna Law Courts (File photo)

Kelowna man caught with up to 12K child porn files to be sentenced next month

Terry Krock told the court today that he is ‘very ashamed’ of his actions

Some of the information in this story may be unsettling to some readers. Discretion is advised.

A Kelowna man facing sentencing for possession of between 7,000 and 12,000 child porn photos and videos, told a Supreme Court, he was “saddened and disappointed” in himself.

Terry Krock, 54, pleaded guilty to one charge for possession of child pornography in November 2019 for offences committed between 2010 and 2017.

As sentencing submissions concluded on Thursday afternoon (Sept. 24), Krock took to the stand and expressed his remorse.

“I’m very ashamed of my actions,” Krock told B.C. Supreme Court Justice Allison Beames. “I’m extremely sorry for the harm that I’ve caused by my actions to children. I take full responsibility for my actions.”

The Crown is seeking a prison sentence of one year while the defence is looking for a conditional sentence to be served over 18 to 24 months, which would allow Krock to avoid jail and retain his job. Both Crown and defence submit that a three-year probation would also be appropriate for Krock.

Beames said while she initially anticipated giving her decision on Thursday, the longer-than-usual, three-day sentencing procedure and weighty submissions from both parties have given her a lot to think about.

“I would like to re-read the psychological reports that have been provided as well as consider the submissions that have been made,” said Beames. “It’s a reflection of the quality of the submissions that I have not already made up my mind.”

READ MORE: Two years jail for Kelowna man caught with nearly 30,000 child porn files

READ MORE: Kelowna man’s child porn collection ‘traversed the spectrum of depravity,’ court hears

On Wednesday, Crown counsel Dan Blumenkrans told Beames the thousands of files in Krock’s collection of child porn “traverse the spectrum of depravity.” The children in the images ranged between one and 17 years old.

“It included some with high degrees of violence, in my submission,” said Blumenkrans.

Blumenkrans continued, telling the court of disturbing online conversations between Krock and a United Kingdom woman, which he saved and kept as text documents alongside his thousands of child porn files. Krock and the woman spoke in detail of sexual acts Krock could perform on her either unborn or very young daughter.

The two spoke of how Krock could “adjust the type of (sexual) acts” to “suit her size and readiness,” Blumenkrans said.

Fitzpatrick submitted that a conditional sentence order meets the standard of deterrence while letting Krock remain out of prison. He cited exceptional circumstances that should be considered when handing Krock his sentence, including a neurocognitive disorder Krock, developed following a car crash and his need to retain a job.

“Denunciation can be achieved through a conditional sentence; it is not a ‘get out of jail free card’,” Fitzpatrick said.

A search warrant was executed on Krock’s residence in June 2017 after police discovered in 2016 he had been downloading child porn. Upon the RCMP’s arrival to his home, Krock told them they would find child porn in their search.

Krock had no criminal record before this offence.

Justice Beames is scheduled to deliver her decision on the matter on Oct. 8.

READ MORE: Attorney General defends Kelowna Mountie involved in rough arrest

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 picture ‘much clearer,’ says Interior Health president
Next story
Federal Liberals promise action on biases in justice system, policing

Just Posted

2020 overdose death toll rises to 73 in the Okanagan

Just under half of the deaths occurred in Kelowna

COVID-19 picture ‘much clearer,’ says Interior Health president

As fall routines set in, IH CEO Susan Brown reminds public to be vigilant in preventative practices

Suspects steal $30,000 in glasses from Lake Country business

Jimmy Choo, Smith, Ray Ban, Tom Ford and Maui Jims taken from optometry

More bats nothing to worry about, say Okanagan experts

The Okanagan Community Bat program says residents may see more young bats around

Water off for some Lake Country residents

Emergency repair on Davidson Road

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

Air ambulance crew assists victims

Two girls were injured Sunday Sept. 20 in a ATV crash that… Continue reading

Kelowna man caught with up to 12K child porn files to be sentenced next month

Terry Krock told the court today that he is ‘very ashamed’ of his actions

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shuswap man ‘started to lose it’ after learning of lottery win

Sorrento resident wins $100,000, ticket purchased at Copper Island Pub

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Okanagan Beach Club fined for not complying to COVID-19 rules, tiki bar closed

Interior Health order the tiki bar closed due to non-compliance with Provincial Health Officer orders

B.C. Green leader says NDP abandoning environmental plan

Horgan’s claim of unstable government false, Furstenau says

Straight from DeHart

New bar bistro opens at Airport Village

Most Read