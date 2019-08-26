Kelowna man arrested in voyeurism investigation

An employee of a local business was arrested and could be facing charges of voyeurism

A Kelowna man has been arrested after RCMP were called to a local business regarding a possible voyeurism offence.

On Aug. 23, a witness at the business located what they believed to be a small hidden camera in the staff washroom prompting an investigation by RCMP.

After the initial investigation, a man who was employed by the business was arrested and could be facing charges of voyeurism. He was released from police custody and is set to appear in court soon.

“The Kelowna General Investigations Section are continuing their investigation into this incident as they work with the staff and management at that location.” States Cst. Lesley Smith of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Evidence has been seized in relation to this offence and once it has been properly processed, RCMP will be able to determine how many victims may be involved and further charges could be forwarded.”

