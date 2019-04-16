Kelowna man arrested for robbery

The 23 year old man appeared in court Monday April 14.

A man entered the Esso station at 2380 Hwy 97 North at 10:30 a.m. Sunday April 14, and robbed the establishment of an undisclosed amount of cash at knife point.

Investigation surfaced a local suspect who was arrested at his residence less than two hours after the incident occurred, said Sgt. Mike Cooke, in a press release.

Two search warrants were subsequently executed by police in relation to the robbery. Among other evidence, a knife and a loaded sawed-off shotgun were seized in the course of those searches.

The 23 year old man appeared in court Monday April 14 on charges of:

Robbery

Possession of a Firearm Without a Licence

Careless Use or Storage of a Firearm

and was remanded into custody pending a future appearance.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.