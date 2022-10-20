Kelowna man arrested and released after foot chase

The man was found breaking into a vehicle around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday night (Oct. 19)

A Kelowna man wasn’t able to make a run for it on the evening of Oct. 19.

Around 10:45 p.m., the RCMP received calls about a man breaking into a vehicle in the 1800-block of Underhill Street. When they arrived on scene, they found the suspect rummaging around in the passenger side of the car. The man noticed the police approaching and ran off onto Enterprise Way, starting a foot chase.

The cops weren’t able to catch the man on foot as he hopped on a bicycle and rode away. After some time, the RCMP found the 33-year-old man and arrested him on the spot.

He was booked for mischief under $5,000, photographed, and fingerprinted before being released.

The man has a history around the Central Okanagan with 111 negative police interactions and ten criminal charges. He’ll be in court for his new charge on Dec. 16.

“Kelowna RCMP are continuing this investigation, gathering surveillance and statements from witnesses to ensure the best possible evidence is submitted to the courts who ultimately decide on moving forward with charges,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relation Officer Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna.

Anyone who witnessed this, have dashcam footage, or any information are to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 with the reference the file number 2022-66020.

READ MORE: Esperon Lake wildfire more than quadruples in size

READ MORE: Wood Lake bubbles over with ‘Paddleboarding Witches’

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanaganRCMP