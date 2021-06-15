Kelowna man arrested after crashing into 2 Vernon cop cars

Two police vehicles were damaged and one person was arrested after police responded to a disturbance outside of a residence in Vernon on Friday, June 11, 2021, in the 2300 block of 36th Street. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)

A 37-year-old Kelowna man was arrested after trying to escape police, colliding into two RCMP vehicles and nearly striking another officer on foot Friday night in Vernon.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to reports of a disturbance outside a home in the 2300 block of 36th Street around 9 p.m. on June 11.

Officers spoke with witnesses and identified a suspect involved who was leaving the area in a vehicle.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the man driving ignored their attempts and tried to flee.

He collided with two police vehicles, damaging them both, in the process.

Additional officers contained the vehicle, which was now parked in a driveway nearby. The man was arrested and removed from the vehicle after he continued to ignore police direction.

He was taken into custody without further incident.

“This person’s actions jeopardized the safety of our officers and the public in their attempt to escape,” Vernon RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Fortunately, no one was injured and thanks to the decisive action of our officers, they were able to safely intervene and prevent any further risk to the public.”

The Kelowna man faces several criminal charges in relation to the incident and remains in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

