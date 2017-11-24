Kelowna man arrested after break-in

A complaint of a possible car break-in led to the arrest of a wanted man, who police allegedly found in possession of drugs while seated in the driver’s seat of a stolen vehicle early Friday morning in Kelowna.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Nov. 24, Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a possible theft of vehicle in progress in the 2100 block of Burtch Road in Kelowna. A Kelowna RCMP police dog canine team was brought in as numerous general duty officers responded and set up an area of containment.

“The suspect male was located seated inside a grey Honda Accord,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “He was removed from the vehicle and taken into police custody. RCMP subsequently located what they suspect to be illicit drugs, in the man’s possession, during their search following his arrest.”

Investigators were able to determine that the recovered grey Honda Accord had been reported as stolen to police just minutes after midnight from the 800 block of Saucier Avenue. While conducting their theft investigation on Saucier Avenue, RCMP located and recovered a red Honda Civic which had been reported as stolen just before 2 p.m. on Nov. 23.

RCMP are also investigating the suspect’s connection to an alleged theft committed approximately six hours prior to his arrest, on Thursday evening, from a convenience store on Glenmore Road.

A 19-year-old Kelowna man faces several potential charges. He remains in police custody at this time.

