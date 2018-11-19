Journey Home Task Force co-chairs Kyle Myrah (left) and Martin Bell were joined by consultant Alina Turner in June when they presented the strategy to address homelessness in Kelowna to city council. ���Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Kelowna looking for board of directors for Journey Home Strategy

Applications close Dec. 15

Are you ready to contribute to growing an organization designed to have extraordinary impact on people’s lives in our community? The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society is now accepting applications for the Society’s Board of Directors.

The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society Board of Directors is the governing body of the Journey Home Society and is looking for five members to join the existing founding Board Members: Dr. Kyleen Myrah, David Krysko, Diane Roy, Scott Lanigan, and Shane Worman, together with representatives from the Journey Home Lived Experience Circle, youth advocates and a number of ex-officio organization representatives.

The board is responsible for guiding and overseeing the society’s activities in its role as a “backbone” organization focused on coordinating the implementation of the Journey Home Strategy. The organization will be primarily responsible for building the capacity of, and promoting collaboration between, charitable, non-profit, all levels of government, and community and private sector organizations in meeting the needs of the local homeless population in Kelowna and the surrounding area. Together with all stakeholders the society will provide the local leadership needed to create a coordinated and accessible system of care for those who are experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of losing their home.

Board members will be required to attend regularly scheduled meetings starting early in 2019. A number of terms will be available: one, two, and three year terms.

To ensure the success of Journey Home it will be critical for the board membership to display a diversity of perspectives and core qualities. As a result, the society is looking to strengthen the board by utilizing a matrix selection process that ensures that there is a broad range and diversity of skills, knowledge and experience within the overall membership.

If you are looking for a fulfilling volunteer opportunity where you contribute to building a community working towards ensuring that every citizen has a place to call home, if you have the qualities and skills that align with the Journey Home Society’s mission and if you are passionate about working in a collaborative and inclusive framework to address homelessness, please submit an application.

Visit kelowna.ca/journeyhome for more information and to fill out an application. Submissions will be accepted until Dec. 15.

