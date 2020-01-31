Kelowna city staff are asking council to approve a change to the two-tier penalty applied to residents who do not pay their property taxes on time. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna looking end two-tier tax paying penalty

City staff want a 10 per cent penalty for those who don’t pay their property taxes on time

The City of Kelowna is considering changing the break it gives tardy taxpayers.

Currently, property owners who do not pay their taxes by the annual July deadline face an immediate, mandatory five per cent penalty and another madatory five per cent penalty if taxes are still outstanding a month later.

But a city staff report going to council Monday recommends a single 10 per cent penalty be used instead if taxes are not paid by the July deadline. The move would bring the city in line with other municipalities in the B.C. Interior.

Under provincial law, municipalities in B.C. have the choice to use the two penalty system or one 10 per cent fine.

“The split-penalty, two due-date structure is administratively costly,” says the report. “Taxpayers of Kelowna have a proven record of paying on time, with 90 per cent of taxpayers paying by the first (July) due date and another four per cent paying by the second (August) due date.”

Adjusting the penalty a single due-date will offer efficiency and cost savings in both staff time and printing and postage costs, says the report, and those he savings could be used on other city services.

Staff add the change could also increase the number of property owners who pay their taxes on time each year.

Council will consider the move at its regular meeting Monday afternoon.

Most Read