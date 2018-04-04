Kelowna local acts as role model for other amputees

Bryce Cordick at the 2018 BC Child Amputee (CHAMP) Seminar, demonstrating the special device he uses for weightlifting. - Credit: Contributed

One Kelowna youth learned about the changing technology for artificial limbs while visiting a seminar in Victoria.

Bryce Cordick, 14, of Kelowna, recently attended the War Amps 2018 BC Child Amputee (CHAMP) seminar in Victoria. The seminar brought together child amputees from across the province while also marking the 100th anniversary of The War Amps, according to a War Amps press release.

Cordick was born a left-handed amputee and, as a “Champ,” is eligible to receive financial assistance for the cost of artificial limbs and recreational devices. By attending seminars, Champs and parents learn about the latest in artificial limbs, dealing with teasing and bullying and parenting an amputee child. Cordick was a junior counsellor at the seminar, acting as a role model and offering advice to the younger Champs, said the War Amps.

“Although the association has developed many innovative and unique programs over the past 100 years, there is still much to do to ensure amputees, like Bryce, have the artificial limbs they need to lead full and active lives,” said executive director of the CHAMP program, Danita Chisholm.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.